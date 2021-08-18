Sheboygan house fire: Residents escape to safety but dogs died

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sheboygan near 12th and Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17.

Officials say they were dispatched to the residence around 3:45 p.m. – and found smoke and fire showing on all four sides of the two-story building.

Crews were told everyone in the building got out safely but that there were some dogs in the residence. Crews searched for the dogs and found several pets in the residence. Unfortunately, the dogs were deceased, but fire personnel were able to safely remove two pet turtles from the home.

The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half later.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the residence.