Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan house fire: Residents escape to safety but dogs died

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Sheboygan near 12th and Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17. 

Officials say they were dispatched to the residence around 3:45 p.m. – and found smoke and fire showing on all four sides of the two-story building. 

Crews were told everyone in the building got out safely but that there were some dogs in the residence. Crews searched for the dogs and found several pets in the residence. Unfortunately, the dogs were deceased, but fire personnel were able to safely remove two pet turtles from the home. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fire was extinguished about an hour and a half later. 

The American Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the residence.

Multi-vehicle fatal crash in Jefferson County, I-94 WB closed at WIS 26
slideshow

Multi-vehicle fatal crash in Jefferson County, I-94 WB closed at WIS 26

I-94 westbound is closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills following a multi-vehicle fatal crash.

Fire damages abandoned building in Racine, cause under investigation
slideshow

Fire damages abandoned building in Racine, cause under investigation

The Racine Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned building near Marquette Street and State Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Franklin couple paid contractor $10K for unfinished concrete work

A Franklin family found themselves stuck in the mud, literally, waiting for their contractor to finish a job.