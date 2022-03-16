Sheboygan house fire; 2 displaced, cause under investigation

article

Firefighters on Wednesday, March 16 responded to the scene of a house fire near 12th Street and Superior Avenue in Sheboygan. The call came in around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in three minutes and reported smoke coming from the second-floor of the residence. Firefighters entered the building with a hose line and found a working fire in the ceiling of the second floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the structure.

Two occupants were displaced from the second-floor residence, but the residents in the first-floor were able to return.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.