Sheboygan garage burglaries, arrests made: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Sheboygan Police Department

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said it has made arrests in connection to a series of garage burglaries that have taken place over the past few months.

As part of the burglary investigations, police have recovered numerous stolen items – but nobody has reported the items stolen. The stolen items include bicycles, electric hoverboards and an extension ladder.

Anyone who was a burglary or theft victim over the past few months – and has not already reported it to police – is encouraged to call 920-459-4267.

Police also encourage residents to denote serial numbers on valuable items, or engrave items with identifiable markers – such as initials – to help police return stolen items to owners.

