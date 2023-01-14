Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan

article

Sheboygan Police Department received a report that a group of people was actively fighting in a parking lot near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

The caller reported that several gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived and found that there was a fight between two groups of people in the bar that spilled out into the parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.

After the fight, witnesses reported that the groups split up and went into different vehicles. Shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the scene.

Due to both groups leaving before officers arrived, police are unsure if the gunfire hit a vehicle or a person.