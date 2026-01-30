Sheboygan fatal shooting; second person from Milwaukee in custody

article

The Brief A second individual from Milwaukee was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Jan. 17. The shooting occurred inside a home near 10th and Alabama, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man and the wounding of an 18-year-old woman. This second arrest follows the arrest of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man.



Sheboygan police announced on Friday, Jan. 30, that a second person from Milwaukee has been arrested on Jan. 29 in connection with a shooting that killed one person and wounded a second in the city on Jan. 17. Criminal charges will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Earlier this week, officials announced an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was in custody and could possibly face charges. Community tips helped identify the man.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home near 10th and Alabama involving multiple victims.

10th and Alabama, Sheboygan

When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who were both shot. Officers and emergency medical personnel immediately starting treating both victims.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 19-year-old was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan where lifesaving efforts were made. However, he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital for emergency care and later transferred to a hospital in Green Bay.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Sheboygan police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.