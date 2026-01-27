Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan police: Shooting suspect arrested, 1 dead, 1 wounded

By
Published  January 27, 2026 6:48pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
10th and Alabama, Sheboygan

The Brief

    • Sheboygan police said a suspect has been arrested for a recent shooting.
    • Two people were shot near 10th and Alabama on the night of Jan. 17.
    • A 19-year-old man died, and an 18-year-old woman was wounded.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a suspect was arrested on Tuesday for a shooting that killed one person and wounded another earlier this month.

The latest:

Police said charges against the 18-year-old Milwaukee man will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office. Community tips helped identify the man.

An 18-year-old woman who was wounded in the shooting continues to recover, police said.

10th and Alabama

The backstory:

Police were called to a home near 10th and Alabama on the night of Jan. 17. When officers got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman had been shot.

The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. The 18-year-old woman was taken to one hospital and then another for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the people involved in the shooting knew one another, and it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The Source: The Sheboygan Police Department released information about the shooting.

