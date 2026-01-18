Fatal shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

The Brief Two people, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were shot in Sheboygan on Saturday night, Jan. 17. The 19-year-old died from his injuries. Police are working to identify the suspects, but believe the victims and suspects are all known to one another.



Two people were shot in Sheboygan on Saturday night, Jan. 17, and one of those people later died.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at about 8 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home near 10th and Alabama involving multiple victims.

When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who were both shot. Officers and emergency medical personnel immediately starting treating both victims.

The 19-year-old was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan where lifesaving efforts were made. However, he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital for emergency care and later transferred to a hospital in Green Bay.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing, and officers are actively working to identify all the people involved.

Preliminary information indicates that the people involved know each other and that this was an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the public, police say.

Sheboygan police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.