Sheboygan fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

A man was hit by a car and killed in the town of Sheboygan Tuesday morning, July 4.

Authorities were called around 8 a.m. The caller said there was a "loud noise" so they went outside – and found the man unresponsive in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the man was hit by a car. A suspect was arrested and the vehicle involved was found.

Charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.