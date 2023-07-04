Sheboygan fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A man was hit by a car and killed in the town of Sheboygan Tuesday morning, July 4.
Authorities were called around 8 a.m. The caller said there was a "loud noise" so they went outside – and found the man unresponsive in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the man was hit by a car. A suspect was arrested and the vehicle involved was found.
Charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.