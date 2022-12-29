Sheboygan fatal fire; 1 dead, another hurt, porch fire spreads to home

article

Sheboygan firefighters are investigating a fatal fire at a residence near 17th and Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Officials say the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sheboygan Police were first on scene and informed responding crews the porch was fully engulfed with fire spreading to the home.

As fire crews arrived at the scene, they were informed of possible persons still inside the home.

Sheboygan fatal fire near 17th and Alabama

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire while searching for anyone inside. One person was found in the home and could not be revived. Another person was able to get out of the home after being alerted by the smoke alarm. That second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.