Wear purple for Oliver Hitchcock on Monday; Sheboygan Falls FD urges

article

The Sheboygan Falls Fire Department posted on Facebook on Sunday, April 3 – encouraging all those who attend the Sheboygan Falls School District or have kids in the district to wear purple in memory of Oliver Hitchcock on Monday, April 4.

Hitchcock is the 8-year-old boy who died after being assaulted allegedly by his mother, investigators say. Sheboygan Falls police called it a strangulation. The boy was attacked on Wednesday and died Friday. His mother is now in jail.

Case details

Oliver was a second grade student at Sheboygan Falls Elementary School. Wednesday night, police said they were called to his home at the Plank Trail Apartments. His father called 911 and started what police called "life-saving measures" before the boy was taken to Children's Wisconsin in critical condition.

Sheboygan Falls investigation over assault of boy

Police said Oliver's mother assaulted him before injuring herself. She was taken to the hospital but is now in jail. Police have referred a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the boy's death, and one count of attempted homicide related to another incident. There are no other suspects, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said they will not release the mother's name until she is officially charged, which is expected to happen early this week.

The Sheboygan Falls School District said there will be extra counselors on hand Monday, April 4 to help anyone who is working to process what took place.

This is a developing story.