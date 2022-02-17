Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; Milwaukee woman dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Sheboygan Falls early Thursday, Feb. 17, officials say.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 4:45 a.m. A 911 caller indicated there was a vehicle off the roadway on Bridgewood Road south of Playbird Road.

Officials say there does not appear to have been any other vehicles involved and there were no other occupants. 

The name of the victim will be released pending notification of family.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Howards Grove Fire Department and Howards Grove First Responders.

