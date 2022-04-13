Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; 51-year-old woman dead, 2nd driver hurt

article

Sheboygan County officials say a 51-year-old woman died following a collision between two SUVs in Sheboygan Falls early Wednesday, April 13.

A news release says around 5;45 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle crash on County Road J, west of Meadowlark Road.

Officials say their preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was westbound on County Road J, crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Mazda SUV head on. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital with significant injuries.

The following public safety agencies responded to this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, Johnsonville Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Jaws, Town of Sheboygan Falls Jaws, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team.

The identification of the deceased is expected to be released on Thursday.