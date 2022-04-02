Sheboygan Falls boy dies after assault, mother accused

article

An 8-year-old boy has died after being assaulted inside the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday, March 30. Oliver Hitchcock passed away on Friday, April 1. Police say his mother is the person who hurt him.

The requested charges against Oliver's mother have been changed to include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide. A criminal complaint with more details is expected next week.

Police aren't saying exactly what happened, just that a mother assaulted her 8-year-old child. Police said the children's father called 911 and started what they called "life-saving measures" before the boy was taken to Children's Wisconsin in critical condition. The mother went to the hospital with "self-inflicted" injuries. She has been released – and is now in the Sheboygan County Jail.

Police are not releasing the name of the mother because she has not been formally charged. Those charges in this matter are being reviewed by the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.