Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to Chicago.

In Racine County on I-94, he sped away when officials tried to pull him over, eventually exiting the interstate at County Highway C in Kenosha County. That's where he lost control of his vehicle and went into a retention pond.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

Officials said the vehicle sunk, and the man was able to swim out of the pond. He tried to run but was arrested by Kenosha County deputies and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

,