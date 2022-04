A crash Sunday afternoon, April 3 has closed all lanes of I-43 northbound at State Highway 23 in Sheboygan.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office asks that people avoid the area.

FOX6 News is working to learn more about the extent of any injuries and what may have led to the crash.