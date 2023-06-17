SUV crashes into Sheboygan cellphone store

An SUV crashed into a Sheboygan Boost Mobile store Saturday night, June 17.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Calumet and Martin. The building sustained significant damage, and FOX6 News was at the scene as a tow truck pulled the SUV out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the fire department, the driver was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what led to the crash. The SUV had Michigan registration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.