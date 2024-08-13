Sheboygan County fatal wreck at County Road A and Kettleview Road

article

Emergency crews were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13 to a wreck involving a car and semi at the intersection of County Road A and Kettleview Road in Sheboygan County. That location is in the Town of Mitchell.

Investigators say an 80-year-old Plymouth man in the car was stopped at the stop sign Kettleview Road facing east at County Road A. The 80-year-old pulled out in front of the semi which was traveling south on County Road A. The semi was being operated by a 38-year-old Plymouth man – and was hauling 5,500 gallons of liquid manure.

The driver of the car was declared deceased on the scene. The operator of the semi suffered serious injuries and was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Wreck near Highway A and Kettleview Road

Other public safety resources that assisted on this incident were; Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Highway Department, Plymouth Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Orange Cross Ambulance, Fire Department’s from Cascade, Greenbush, Beechwood and Plymouth.