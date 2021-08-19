Sheboygan County crash injures 3

Three people were injured in a Sheboygan County crash on Thursday night, Aug. 19.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 57 near County Road N in the town of Lyndon around 6:30 p.m.

Investigation showed that a vehicle headed east on County Road N failed to yield the right of way to a northbound vehicle on State Highway 57. The two vehicles collided.

One occupant of the eastbound vehicle was flown to the hospital. The other occupants involved were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

