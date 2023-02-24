Sheboygan County investigation, 2 dead in home

article

Two people were found dead at a Little Elkhart Lake Road residence in the Town of Rhine on Friday morning, Feb. 24.

The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a call around 9 a.m. of two people dead at a residence in northwestern Sheboygan County around 9 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upon arriving, deputies confirmed there were two subjects deceased in the residence. Officials confirmed that this incident is contained to this residence, and there is no ongoing threat to the community's safety.