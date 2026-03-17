Sheboygan County I-43 lane closures begin March 19; what you need to know

article

The Brief Starting March 19, I-43 will have long-term single-lane closures in Sheboygan County. Crews will resurface pavement and perform maintenance on nine bridges. Work is scheduled through fall 2026.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces lane restrictions will begin on I-43 in Sheboygan County on Thursday, March 19. Lane closures will continue for the duration of the project.

Sheboygan County roadwork

What we know:

A news release says there will be a long-term, single-lane closure on northbound I-43 (WIS 28 to WIS 42) and southbound I-43 (WIS 42 to WIS 28). There is a 14-foot width restriction at the structures on I- 43 over WIS 23 for the duration of the work on these structures.

Motorists on I-43 in Sheboygan County will encounter reduced lanes in both directions March 19 through fall 2026 in various locations in the work zone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Full closures of ramps in the project work zone will also take place later this year. All traffic impacts will be noted on the project’s construction website.

What's being done?

Dig deeper:

The work includes removing three inches of the deteriorated pavement surface and overlaying with 3 ¾" of new asphalt pavement.

Structure maintenance will take place on nine bridges in the project work zone, sign structure replacement, slope grading, restoration, beamguard replacement, shouldering, and pavement marking.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Learn much more about the Sheboygan County project.