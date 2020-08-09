Sheboygan County hit with torrential rains, reports over 5" of rain, localized flooding

A flash flood warning was issued for southern Sheboygan County after a stationary line of thunderstorms brought torrential rains. Oostburg and Cedar Grove are the main areas impacted with impressive pooling on roads.

Localized areas reported over 5" of rain.

This storm quickly gained strength early in the morning and at one point the national weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

Photo of flooding in Oostburg from Becca R.

Soon it shifted to flood concerns as this cluster of thunderstorms continued to form and hover over the most southern portion in Sheboygan County.

Cedar Grove flooding photo from Steve D.

Advertisement

For almost an hour straight the southern portion of Sheboygan County saw torrential downpours. Fortunately, most of the rain fell over Lake Michigan but many areas weren't so lucky.

Pink and red colors on radar indicate the heaviest of rain rates which in this case was well over an inch of rain per hour.

More rain chances Sunday are concerning for the over-saturated ground, which could lead to even more runoff.