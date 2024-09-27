Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan County crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 6:24am CDT
Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life following a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday, Sept. 26. It happened on southbound I-43 near Mile Marker 127. 

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says one vehicle had two occupants, a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Significant injuries were reported. 

The other vehicle was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Manitowoc County. He suffered minor injuries. 

Speed and inattentive driving appear to have been contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation. 