Sheboygan County crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life

The Brief Significant injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday, Sept. 26. It happened on southbound I-43 near Mile Marker 127 in the Town of Sheboygan. Speed and inattentive driving appear to have been contributing factors.



One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life following a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday, Sept. 26. It happened on southbound I-43 near Mile Marker 127.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says one vehicle had two occupants, a 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Significant injuries were reported.

The other vehicle was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Manitowoc County. He suffered minor injuries.

Speed and inattentive driving appear to have been contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.