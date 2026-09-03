Sheboygan canceling Flock contract over undisclosed data tracking

The Brief Flock Safety offered to sell five years of speed and traffic data to the City of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan mayor says Flock never told them the cameras were tracking that kind of data. Sheboygan and Kenosha are both canceling their Flock contracts, as Kenosha moves to Axon for license plate searches.



Flock Safety tried to sell traffic data to the City of Sheboygan that had been captured by Sheboygan's own Flock cameras.

Undisclosed Flock data

What we know:

Mayor Ryan Sorenson told FOX6 News that earlier this summer, a Flock sales representative emailed the city's Engineering Department offering to sell the city five years’ worth of data on traffic speeds and movements captured by Flock cameras. That means Sheboygan's Flock cameras have been tracking driving speeds and movement patterns – something the city said Flock never told them about.

Last week, the City of Sheboygan covered up its 15 Flock cameras and said officials were working to cancel their contract with the company.

Flock is already facing nationwide backlash over officers misusing the data for personal reasons like stalking romantic partners. Chief Zempel said this new level of undisclosed data collection undermines his trust in the system. He is not alone. Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said Sheboygan's experience is part of the reason Kenosha is moving on from Flock as well.

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"If trust is eroded, and we have to sell that trust we have with the vendor to the community, and that's eroded, I can't maintain the trust I need to have," Patton said.

Related article

Kenosha ending Flock contract

What we know:

FOX6 News broke the story Wednesday that Kenosha was ditching Flock and moving to a competing company called Axon for license plate reading services. Thursday, the city made a public announcement confirming that move and adding details on what the city is doing to restrict license plate data and prevent abuse – including a requirement that all searches by patrol officers be approved first by a supervisor.

The cities of Kenosha and Sheboygan both expect to have Flock on the agenda for their Common Council meetings next Tuesday, Sept. 8. Kenosha has already signed a 10-year contract with Axon, which now includes 31 Outpost cameras – Axon's version of the Flock license plate readers. No word yet if Sheboygan plans to do the same.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.