Shawano County officer-involved shooting, DOJ investigating

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Town of Red Springs, in Shawano County, on Thursday, July 1.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, at approximately 9:30 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a witness reporting a single-car accident on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham in Shawano County.

A Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene and came upon a single-car crash with one male operator. The subject had a gun in his hands and the officer directed the subject to put down the gun. The subject did not put down the gun and raised the gun toward the officer, according to authorities.

The officer fired at the subject and struck him. The subject was provided emergency medical support and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved critical incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Shawano Police Department.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.