Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after medical emergency: police

article

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Glen Tavern and a representative said they had "no comment" about the situation.

The state of Sharon’s condition is unknown.

The Glen Tavern Inn, located in Santa Paula, California, has been featured on an episode of the Travel Channel’s "Ghost Adventurers."

She and her husband Ozzy are featured on a show on the Travel Channel called "The Osbournes Want to Believe," where the family journeys into the "unknown" amid UFO sightings and paranormal activities.

Sharon’s medical emergency comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Osbournes.

Her husband Ozzy , 73, revealed he has Parkinson’s disease in January 2020 and underwent major surgery this past June.

She spoke out about her husband’s difficult surgery during a recent appearance on her UK chat show Talk TV.

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RETURN TO TV DUE TO CANCEL CULTURE: 'IT'S NOT A SAFE PLACE TO BE'

Sharon at the time also revealed that this procedure was "really going to determine the rest of his life."

Luckily, Ozzy expressed that he had made significant improvements in his health since undergoing the major surgery.

Married since 1982, the Osbournes have entered a new phase of their relationship since the former Black Sabbath star has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

In a vulnerable interview on the ITV show "Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's" Sharon shared, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him."

She admitted in October, "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it."

The Osbournes, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary a few months ago, have been candid about the struggles they have faced in the past several years - both professionally and personally.

Sharon reluctantly left her job last year as a host of "The Talk."

In recent years, Ozzy has suffered several health scares due to his condition and has had to significantly alter how he spends his days.

The couple share three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Osbourne also has Louis and Jessica from his previous marriage to ex-wife, Thelma Riley.

Read more from FOX News