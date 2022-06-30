Sharon Lynne Wilson Center: 20 years of art classes, exhibitions
Brian Kramp is going back to camp and see what campers are typically doing during a day at this art facility that’s celebrating 20 years of art classes, exhibitions and more.
This Summer, kids can explore the world through art at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center. Brian Kramp is going back to camp and see what campers are typically doing during a day at this art facility that’s celebrating 20 years of art classes, exhibitions and more.
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center has a mission to be a vibrant destination expanding, inspiring, and delivering a lifetime of arts education
Brian is in Brookfield getting a tour of the facility and learning more about their Summer Arts Camp.