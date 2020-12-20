Shaquille O'Neal delivers holiday gifts to children in Georgia

He's a big man with an even bigger heart.

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal played the role of jolly ole Saint Nick to surprise some children in Henry County.

It's something the basketball star has done for nearly two decades and counting.

During a time when nothing seems normal, O'Neal upheld his annual tradition: a massive toy drive.

The bright drive-through event featured a DJ and warm waves, not from jolly St. Nick, but from another big man - a more than 7-feet-tall Shaq-a Claus.

"I just like making people happy, making kids smile," O'Neal said.

Wednesday, Shaq and his team handed out bags and bundles of dolls, games, and gift cards at the Henry County Schools Learning and support center.

"There's an alarming stat that says about 15 million kids will wake up without a single toy, so I always try to do my part in the community where I live at," he said. "All the kids know Uncle Shaq. I try to come around on Easter, birthdays, every single holiday."

The holiday lights and giving spirit was on full display, unprecedented pandemic and all.

