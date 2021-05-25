Shalom Wildlife Zoo seeks to ID person who climbed barrier fence

article

The operators of Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend say they need your help.

A Facebook posted to the zoo's page on Tuesday, May 25 stated the following:

"A terrorist group disguised as an animal rights group posted on their Facebook page this past Saturday a video of this person climbing over the 4' high chainlink barrier fence that completely surrounds the bobcat exhibit. The person then reaches into the cage and pets the male bobcat."

The post goes on to say, "This selfishly motivated group's agenda is to shut down all zoos. They are willing to do and use any means possible including illegal activity to do so.

"If you are visiting Shalom and you see anyone step or climbing over any barrier please notify the front desk immediately, the telephone number is on the zoo/rule map you receive when entering the zoo."

Zoo officials say any person who crosses over a barrier fence will be reported to the sheriff's department for legal action – and banned from the zoo for life.