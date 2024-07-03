Convicted sex offender released in Waukesha, listed as homeless

article

A convicted sex offender was released in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 2 -- and officials listed him as homeless in a bulletin notifying the public of his release.

Police say Ralph Hoak, 60, has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by the police at this time.

Hoak will be a life registrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.

Additionally, police said in their bulletin he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he can have no contact with victim(s), and not to consume drugs. He is to comply with supervised release rules – and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.