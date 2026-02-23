Sex assault, robbery of Marquette student; warrant indicates arrest
MILWAUKEE - A newly-uncovered search warrant indicates Marquette University police have made an arrest that could be tied to a sexual assault and robbery that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Campus assault investigation
What we know:
The crime happened on N. 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State, just north of the university campus, at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 18.
According to the search warrant, a woman said she was walking home when she realized she was being followed. She told authorities the man took out a gun, threatened to kill her, and assaulted her before stealing her phone.
The armed suspect ran north on N. 14th Street away from the scene, according to police.
Suspect details
Dig deeper:
Police described the suspect as a male, Black, and 20-30 years old. He was further described as around 6 feet tall with a slim build and shoulder-length locks or twists in his hair. He was wearing a tan hoodie, blue medical mask, black pants and black shoes.
Via the Marquette University Police Department
Later, the MUPD provided additional suspect information, images and video. The video and images are from MUPD’s more than 1,200 security cameras located across campus.
Via the Marquette University Police Department
Investigators said while canvassing the area two days after the crime, they came across a person who matched the suspect's description. They took him into custody, the court filing indicates.
The warrant also lists a half dozen items found in the search, including a pink iPhone, a gun, and a used condom.
