Severe storms cause widespread damage; down trees, power lines

Storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night, Aug. 10 – leaving behind a path of destruction.

Strong winds from this storm system toppled massive trees throughout the region. Near 14th and Burleigh in Milwaukee, a tree came down in those 65+ mph winds. It appears the front balcony of a home was destroyed.

Storm damage near 14th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

In the same area, a tree split and cracked the windshield of a car.

A massive tree was also blocking the roadway in the area.

In Whitefish Bay – just east of the Bayshore shopping area, FOX6 crews saw people leaving their homes with coolers to get somewhere safe with power.

We Energies crews are working to restore power after strong storms and high winds caused extensive damage across Wisconsin. For current outage information, please visit the We Energies outage map.

We Energies strongly urges customers to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and report the situation to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

Wednesday brings more heat and another severe weather threat.