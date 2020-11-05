Several Wisconsin-based foods are showcased at Johnsonville Marketplace

The Johnsonville Marketplace is located across the street from corporate headquarters in rural Sheboygan Falls
Shopping highlights include hard-to-find Johnsonville products
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - The Johnsonville Marketplace – a retail store showcasing the company’s products, people, and history – is located across the street from corporate headquarters in rural Sheboygan Falls. Dozens of sausage varieties and other signature meat products are prominently displayed on “The Sausage Wall”. The selections include Italian sausage, smoke-cooked links, breakfast sausage, summer sausage, meatballs, brats, and much more.
Award-winning Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe Kringle
Several other Wisconsin-based foods are showcased at Johnsonville Marketplace
Throughout the Marketplace, the company’s Members, history and family are celebrated
Store elements, historical photos, video, and retail products pay tribute to the long-spanning history