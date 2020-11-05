Several Wisconsin-based foods are showcased at Johnsonville Marketplace

The Johnsonville Marketplace – a retail store showcasing the company’s products, people, and history – is located across the street from corporate headquarters in rural Sheboygan Falls. Dozens of sausage varieties and other signature meat products are prominently displayed on “The Sausage Wall”. The selections include Italian sausage, smoke-cooked links, breakfast sausage, summer sausage, meatballs, brats, and much more.