Serious crash near 68th and Capitol leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

article

Police are investigating a two-car crash that left both drivers dead near N. 68th Street and W. Capitol Drive around midnight Sunday, Nov. 22.

The 26-year-old male driver was headed west on Capitol with two female passengers. The 21-year-old female was driving alone north on 68th Street.

Police say the male was driving at a high rate of speed when the two collided in the intersection.

The female passengers survived and were rushed to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are not releasing any more details in this crash at this time.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android