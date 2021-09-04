Serious crash in Caledonia leaves driver nearly unscathed

article

Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning near Foley Road and 6 Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia.

The lone occupant – described as a minor – left the roadway and struck a tree. Only minor injuries were sustained.

The vehicle was on its roof when officers arrived.

"The damage to this vehicle is hard to comprehend" a Facebook post from the department read.

The crash is still under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

