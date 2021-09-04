Expand / Collapse search

Serious crash in Caledonia leaves driver nearly unscathed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Caledonia
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning near Foley Road and 6 Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia.

The lone occupant – described as a minor – left the roadway and struck a tree. Only minor injuries were sustained. 

The vehicle was on its roof when officers arrived. 

"The damage to this vehicle is hard to comprehend" a Facebook post from the department read. 

The crash is still under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

91st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee man injured
slideshow

91st and Custer shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 91st and Custer around 11 p.m. Friday.