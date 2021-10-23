Serious crash following pursuit; driver in critical condition

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after he fled from a traffic stop and crashed into parked cars near 26th and Legion on the city's south side. It happened around 4 a.m.

According to police, they were dispatched to the area of 24th and Orchard for a subject wanted in a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the fled and a pursuit ensued. Officers lost sight of the vehicle and canceled the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly after the driver crashed into three unoccupied parked vehicles near 26th and Legion.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

