Serious crash, car fire leaves 1 dead on Milwaukee's north side

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Fond du Lac Avenue near Wellington Place around 9:10 p.m. Friday, March 11.

The driver, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, struck a tree causing the vehicle to ignite. The driver was the lone occupant. He was taken to the hospital where he did succumb to his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

