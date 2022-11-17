Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.

A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody regarding this incident. This incident is domestic violence related. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The second shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. near 60th and Fond du Lac. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.