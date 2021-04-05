Expand / Collapse search

Former deputy given 2 years probation in crash that killed MPS lobbyist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge gave Joel Streicher on Monday, April 5 two years probation in the crash that killed MPS lobbyist Ceasar Stinson. Streicher pleaded guilty to charges in the case in January 2021. 

The crash that killed Stinson happened near 10th and State in January 2020. 

In addition to the two years probation, the judge ordered Streicher to 100 hours of community service.

Joel Streicher speaks to the court prior to his sentencing

Joel Streicher spoke to the court prior to his sentencing in the crash that killed Ceasar Stinson, an MPS lobbyist.

According to the complaint, Streicher told investigators he "looked away from the road to look at his squad computer," and indicated it "was possible he had driven through a red light." The complaint said the video showed the lights were red for 11 seconds prior to the crash.

Streicher, who indicated he had been a deputy since 1996, told investigators he "did not have a memory of seeing any of the traffic signals or entering the intersection," and his "next memory was the crash." He said he never saw the victim's vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Streicher resigned his position as deputy in October 2020. 

All Wisconsin residents 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

All Wisconsin residents 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Crews respond to garage fire in New Berlin
slideshow

Crews respond to garage fire in New Berlin

New Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire near S. Parkside Court and S. Brookside Parkway around 2:15 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Senator accuses DHS of inflating cost on newborn screening bill

State Senator Patrick Testin wants Wisconsin hospitals to test newborns for Krabbe disease -- a&nbsp;rare&nbsp;genetic disorder that affects roughly one in 100,000 children -- but his effort is running into roadblocks.