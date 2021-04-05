Former deputy given 2 years probation in crash that killed MPS lobbyist

A Milwaukee County judge gave Joel Streicher on Monday, April 5 two years probation in the crash that killed MPS lobbyist Ceasar Stinson. Streicher pleaded guilty to charges in the case in January 2021.

The crash that killed Stinson happened near 10th and State in January 2020.

In addition to the two years probation, the judge ordered Streicher to 100 hours of community service.

According to the complaint, Streicher told investigators he "looked away from the road to look at his squad computer," and indicated it "was possible he had driven through a red light." The complaint said the video showed the lights were red for 11 seconds prior to the crash.

Streicher, who indicated he had been a deputy since 1996, told investigators he "did not have a memory of seeing any of the traffic signals or entering the intersection," and his "next memory was the crash." He said he never saw the victim's vehicle.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Streicher resigned his position as deputy in October 2020.