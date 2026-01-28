Senior couples renew wedding vows at Mequon senior living campus

The Brief Six senior couples renewed their wedding vows at a senior living campus in Mequon on Tuesday. Congratulations to all the happy couples!



It's never too late to say ‘I do’ again.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, six senior couples renewed their wedding vows at Teal Shores – a senior living campus in Mequon.

Among the six couples, their combined years married totals 360 years!

After renewing their vows, the couples, joined by friends and family, got to celebrate with champagne, food, music, flowers and more.

As for how they've continued to go steady for so long – here's what one couple said: "We're very blessed, we have four great kids, nine grandchildren, three greats and one on the way…so I owe everything to her."

