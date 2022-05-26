Sendik’s: Specialties they’re offering this holiday weekend
Brian Kramp is at their Franklin location getting a look at some of the specialties they’re offering this holiday weekend.
If you don’t have the ingredients, or time, to whip together a special side dish or salad to pass this at your next party Sendik’s has you covered. Brian Kramp is at their Franklin location getting a look at some of the specialties they’re offering this holiday weekend.
Break out the grill, because it’s almost time for Memorial Day Weekend!
Brian is at Sendik’s in Franklin getting a look at some of the specialty meats they’re offering that will taste right off a hot grill this holiday weekend.