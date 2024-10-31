2024 election: Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates make final pushes for seat

The Brief Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin campaigned in Milwaukee and Cedaburg on Thursday, Oct. 31, while Republican challenger Eric Hovde campaigned in Darien. They are neck and neck for the Senate seat, with the most recent Marquette University Law School poll released showing Baldwin leading with 51% among likely voters to Hovde’s 49%. Both say it's their respective positions on the issues that will give them the winning votes.



Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde are both out on the campaign trail with less than a week before the election.

They are each looking to secure those votes to widen the gap in this nearly tied race for U.S. Senator. They are also neck and neck for the seat, with the most recent Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showing Baldwin leading with 51% among likely voters to Hovde’s 49%.

Hovde spent Thursday, Oct. 31 in Darien, Wis., while Baldwin was in Milwaukee and Cedarburg.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (L) and Republican challenger Eric Hovde (R)

"It’s time for change in our country, and I think people want change," Hovde said.

Baldwin has held her Senate seat since 2013. She said she is focusing on social security, Medicare and women’s health rights.

"Our democracy at stake, our rights and freedom are at stake, health care and the economy are at stake," Baldwin said. "And I think that's going to make the difference in the end."

Hovde, a businessman, is campaigning on the economy, the southern border and the fentanyl crisis.

"She’s saying I want to take people’s social security away," Hovde said. "Are you kidding me? She’s saying I want a national abortion ban. I don’t want a national abortion ban."

The two combated numerous ad attacks thrown at one another during the race.

"All attacks from my opponent, not even saying anything of substance, I think it is to distract from his positions on issues that people care about," Baldwin said.

Just ahead of Tuesday, both had these final remarks:

"I'm proud of fighting for the people of this state and I've done so throughout my career, people of Wisconsin know that," Baldwin said.

"We’re going to run as hard through the finish line as possible and it’s time for change in America," Hovde said.

Baldwin said she foresaw this race coming down to the wire.

Both say it's their respective positions on the issues that will give them the winning votes.