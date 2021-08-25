Sen. Johnson visits Fort McCoy as Afghan refugees arrive

Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday, Aug. 25 visited Fort McCoy for a briefing with the 88th Readiness Division – one of three U.S. Army posts housing Afghan refugees.

"It certainly sounds like the first group, are people that are just relieved to have been able to escape Afghanistan. They won the lottery, they’re here in America. I truly think the vast majority of people that will be coming here, and the numbers I’m hearing are probably in the tens of thousands, the vast majority are here wanting what we want: freedom; an opportunity to raise their families in safety and security," said Sen. Ron Johnson.

Afghan refugees began arriving at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy Sunday, Aug. 22, where they'll receive temporary housing and other services.

For those coming to Wisconsin, they’re landing at Volk Field, a Wisconsin Air National Guard facility in Juneau County. The refugees are then loading onto buses for the 30-minute ride to Monroe County and Fort McCoy.

Sen. Johnson also criticized the Biden administration's evacuation efforts.

"This didn't have to end this way. This is a travesty. This is a disaster. This is incompetence on the part of this administration," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I think the overall goal is something we all shared. It's first and foremost to make sure that every American citizen in Afghanistan would get out safely before the chaos began. Certainly, the goal would've been to get those special immigrant visa holders and others that work for Americans, whose lives are in grave danger now, to get them out ahead of time, fully vetted but safely, and then integrated into American society. That was the goal, it still is the goal, it could've been accomplished, but unfortunately, it wasn't."

At the forts, the refugees are going through medical screening and receiving health care services. They’re also getting help on things like work authorizations. Each family gets connected with a resettlement organization that will help them begin their lives in the United States.