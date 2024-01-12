Sen. Herb Kohl Public Memorial Service at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

A public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is set for noon on Friday, Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue) in downtown Milwaukee. FOX6 News will stream that memorial service in this post.

Sen. Kohl died at age 88 in December following a brief illness.

Visitors are invited to enter through the main atrium entrance, located off Herb Kohl Way. Fiserv Forum security will be in place. The checkpoint prohibits certain items.

Memorial donations may be made to:

LaFollette School of Public Affairs

University of Wisconsin Foundation

P.O. Box 78807

Milwaukee, WI 53278

Milwaukee Jewish Federation

1360 N. Prospect Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin Teachers' Classroom Projects

c/o DonorsChoose.org

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: The Milwaukee Bucks hold a moment of silence for former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl before the start of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on January 01, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisc Expand

Reaction

President Joe Biden

"Herb Kohl was one of the finest people I’ve served with – a kind and principled man of integrity and character, one of Wisconsin’s greatest-ever advocates, and a dear friend.

"As a businessman, Herb was living proof of the American Dream. The son of immigrants, he rose from his first job as a bag boy in his father’s market to build an iconic retail chain. As the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, he helped to mold future world champions, and made sure the NBA team stayed put in his cherished hometown. As a Senator, he always chose work over the limelight and responsibility over ego, serving not for credit, but for the common good.

"Herb and I served together in the Senate for 20 years, including on the Judiciary Committee. We worked together to pass the most significant gun safety bill in history; to boost funding for community policing; and to support juvenile justice programs that helped to significantly reduce juvenile crime, while giving millions of young people a better shot at life. Throughout his career, Herb was unafraid to stand up to the business community that he’d come from, seeking to level the playing field for workers and make our economy more efficient and fair. Time and again, he fought for farmers and food safety; for affordable health care, childcare, education, and prescription drugs; staying committed to the hard work of compromise on behalf the American people. Above all, he cared about the people he served – his employees, his customers, his constituents, and his country.

"In all our years of friendship and time spent serving his beloved Wisconsin, Herb’s humility was always an immense source of strength – for him, and for all of us blessed to know him. He embodied the simple truth that we are a great nation because we are a good people.

"Jill and I send our condolences to his family, his friends, and the people of Wisconsin. Herb Kohl was the best of who we are as Americans."

Statement on Kohl's passing

Herb Kohl Philanthrophies released the following statement on Wednesday evening, Dec. 27:

"It is with deep sadness that the Herb Kohl Foundation announces the death of its benefactor, U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, at the age of 88 following a brief illness.

"Senator Kohl leaves behind an unmatched legacy. He grew up in the Sherman Park neighborhood of Milwaukee and after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, earning an MBA from Harvard and joining the Army Reserve, he followed in his father’s footsteps and built with his brothers a chain of over 50 Kohl’s grocery stores across the Midwest.

"When the Milwaukee Bucks were put up for sale and in danger of being bought and moved to another city, Herb stepped forward in 1985 and bought the team with the promise to its fans that they would never leave. When the time came to sell the team, he fulfilled that promise and donated $100 million to help in building a new arena for the community.

"Herb answered a call to public service in 1988 and ran for the United States Senate with a commitment to being "nobody’s Senator but yours" and working across party lines for the people of the state he loved. He served 24 years in the Senate and following his retirement devoted his energies to continuing a lifetime commitment to philanthropic work through the Herb Kohl Foundation.

"Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first-from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts." Joanne Anton, Director of Giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies recalled. "Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation."

The Herb Kohl Philanthrophies statement finished by saying the following:

"In all of his charitable endeavors, Kohl always prioritized protecting and helping young people reach their fullest potential. He invested in early childhood and K-12 education and the leaders and organizations that made a difference. He created Learning Journeys that connected Wisconsin students to Washington D.C. through the gift of educational travel.

"Herb considered himself lucky and realized that much had come to him because of his family and his obligation was to give back more than he received. That, in turn, led to an innate modesty and humility rare for someone with his long list of achievements. More than anything, Herb loved Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and that is where he chose to live out his days. He touched an incalculable number of lives, and those who love him would remark that he is among the most decent people to ever walk the earth. Herb’s loss will be felt acutely, and he can best be honored by doing good works."