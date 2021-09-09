Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says treatment went well

article

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

In a statement released on her personal blog, Klobuchar said the cancer was detected in February during a routine mammogram at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She had a lumpectomy and underwent a course of radiation treatment in May. After additional follow-up visits, doctors determined in August the treatment went well.

The senator said she, like many, delayed routine check-ups because of the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to make sure they are routinely seeing their doctors.

"Like often happens with anyone dealing with illness, this experience gave me time to reflect on my own life and those I love," Klobuchar wrote. "It also gave me renewed purpose to my work. I have immense gratitude for my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Minnesota, and I know that each day is a gift."