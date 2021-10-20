Semi rollover in Mitchell Interchange, ramp to WB I-894 closed

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down the south-to-westbound lanes in the Mitchell Interchange due to a rolled-over semi-tractor trailer.

Cameras from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) captured the moment the semi was entering the tunnel from the south – headed west on I-894.

Remarkably, no injuries have been reported.

