Semi rollover in Mitchell Interchange, ramp to WB I-894 closed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
A WisDOT camera captured the moment a semi overturned in the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down the south-to-westbound lanes in the Mitchell Interchange due to a rolled-over semi-tractor trailer. 

Cameras from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) captured the moment the semi was entering the tunnel from the south – headed west on I-894. 

Remarkably, no injuries have been reported. 

