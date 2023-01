A semi hauling 40,000 pounds of corn overturned on I-41 southbound at Florist Thursday night, Jan. 19.

The sheriff's office said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash that happened around 9 p.m.

I-41 southbound had to be shut down to facilitate the cleanup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.