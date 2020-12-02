Semi fire temporarily shut down portion of I-43 Wednesday morning

article

All lanes on southbound I-43 were closed at Good Hope Road due to a semi fire Wednesday morning, Dec. 2. All traffic was being diverted off at Brown Deer Road.

All lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

