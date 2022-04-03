Expand / Collapse search

Semi crash on US-45 north at Mayfair

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Milwaukee County sheriff's officials shut down US-45 north at Mayfair Sunday night, April 3, due to a crash involving a semi and a car.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was diverted off US-45 north at Mayfair so that crews could clean up the area after the semi's heavy metal load spilled as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

