Semi crashes into Elkhart Lake business; vehicle also struck, 3 hurt

The driver of a semi ran a stop sign on Highway 67 in Elkhart Lake on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10 before striking a vehicle and becoming lodged in a business . Two other parked vehicle were also struck.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the driver of the semi was not injured. However, the driver and two juveniles in the vehicle that was hit were hurt. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The auto shop that was struck has considerable damage. It has been shored up to prevent it from collapsing, officials said.

Elkhart Lake auto shop struck by semi

The following agencies assisted at the scene, the Elkhart Lake Fire Department and First Responders, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Kiel Fire Department, Sheboygan Fire Department, We Energies, WPS, the Village of Elkhart Lake Department of Public Works, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, and the State of Wisconsin Building Inspector.

This is a developing story.