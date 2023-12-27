Season of Giving Blood Drive at Milwaukee County Zoo

Season of Giving Blood Drive
Brian Kramp is a the Zoo where they hope to welcome more than 500 donors, potentially saving up to 1,500 local patients in need of lifesaving blood.
The 23rd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is back for two days at the Milwaukee County Zoo! Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with information on how Versiti is making it easy and safe to help local families in need.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin
Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with information on how Versiti is making it easy and safe to help local families in need.
A donation can go a long way
Brian Kramp is at 23rd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive with a family that knows how important events like are to families in need.
Donate blood and save lives
Brian Kramp has information on the event and how blood and organ donations impact hospital patients in our community.
23rd Annual Season of Giving Blood Drive
Brian Kramp is with the Mom that knows firsthand how much of an impact Versiti has on patients of all ages.
Need for blood
Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo where the 23rd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive is underway and all blood types are needed for our loved ones close to home.